Rape convict held after jumping bail from Gurgaon

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday from Gurgaon — who had been absconding after jumping interim bail — for raping his then domestic help’s daughter in 2016, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Karan Doltani, had been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in the rape case, officers added.
Doltani, a resident of West Delhi, was arrested near the Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurgaon, police said. He has also been accused of raping a woman close to his family in 2022, officers added.
According to police, Doltani was convicted in a 2016 case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was granted interim bail for 28 days on medical grounds related to his wife’s health but failed to surrender after the bail period ended. He had been absconding since then, violating bail conditions and evading arrest, officers said.
Further scrutiny of police records revealed that Doltani is also wanted in another case of a similar nature, registered on September 2, 2022, under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sexual act) of the IPC. The second case involves allegations of sexual assault on a woman known to his family, police said.
“In the year 2016, the accused sexually assaulted a girl who was the daughter of his then domestic worker at his residence…Subsequently, in the year 2022, the accused again committed a sexual assault upon the friend of his wife, leading to the registration of another case against him,” said DCP Crime Branch, Harsh Indora.
Police said the accused had previously worked at a call centre and had completed his schooling till Class 12. Investigators are now completing formal arrest procedures and coordinating with the local police station for further legal action, officers added.
According to the police, the arrest would help ensure the accused is produced before the court to face proceedings in the pending case and to serve the sentence awarded in the earlier conviction.
