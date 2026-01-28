Rape convict held after jumping bail from Gurgaon

Doltani, a resident of West Delhi, was arrested near the Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurgaon, police said. He has also been accused of raping a woman close to his family in 2022, officers added.

google-preferred-btn
Rape convict held after jumping bail, Rape convict held, Gurgaon, Delhi Police, Ghamroj toll plaza, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsAccording to police, Doltani was convicted in a 2016 case registered at Bindapur police station under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday from Gurgaon — who had been absconding after jumping interim bail — for raping his then domestic help’s daughter in 2016, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Karan Doltani, had been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in the rape case, officers added.

Doltani, a resident of West Delhi, was arrested near the Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurgaon, police said. He has also been accused of raping a woman close to his family in 2022, officers added.

According to police, Doltani was convicted in a 2016 case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was granted interim bail for 28 days on medical grounds related to his wife’s health but failed to surrender after the bail period ended. He had been absconding since then, violating bail conditions and evading arrest, officers said.

Further scrutiny of police records revealed that Doltani is also wanted in another case of a similar nature, registered on September 2, 2022, under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural sexual act) of the IPC. The second case involves allegations of sexual assault on a woman known to his family, police said.

“In the year 2016, the accused sexually assaulted a girl who was the daughter of his then domestic worker at his residence…Subsequently, in the year 2022, the accused again committed a sexual assault upon the friend of his wife, leading to the registration of another case against him,” said DCP Crime Branch, Harsh Indora.

Police said the accused had previously worked at a call centre and had completed his schooling till Class 12. Investigators are now completing formal arrest procedures and coordinating with the local police station for further legal action, officers added.

According to the police, the arrest would help ensure the accused is produced before the court to face proceedings in the pending case and to serve the sentence awarded in the earlier conviction.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
The UGC (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, have seen protests by groups claiming that these could be used to “harass” general category students and create “caste divisions”. (File Photo, enhanced with AI)
Why UGC rules to stop caste-based discrimination have put Centre, BJP on the spot
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh retires from playback singing, says he is going back to Indian classical music: 'It was a wonderful journey'
Rohtash Khileri Mount Elbrus world record
India’s Rohtash Khileri sets world record by spending 24 hours on Mount Elbrus without oxygen: ‘carries 8 years of pain'
Sanju Samson India NZ
IND vs NZ | Rope's end: Sanju Samson faces final audition - India’s leap of faith ahead of World Cup
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
Live Blog
Advertisement