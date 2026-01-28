Rape convict held after jumping bail from Gurgaon

According to police, Doltani was convicted in a 2016 case registered at Bindapur police station under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Delhi Police’s Crime Branch arrested a 33-year-old man on Monday from Gurgaon — who had been absconding after jumping interim bail — for raping his then domestic help’s daughter in 2016, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Karan Doltani, had been convicted and sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in the rape case, officers added.

Doltani, a resident of West Delhi, was arrested near the Ghamroj toll plaza in Gurgaon, police said. He has also been accused of raping a woman close to his family in 2022, officers added.

According to police, Doltani was convicted in a 2016 case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was granted interim bail for 28 days on medical grounds related to his wife’s health but failed to surrender after the bail period ended. He had been absconding since then, violating bail conditions and evading arrest, officers said.