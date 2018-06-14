Rape case: Lookout circular against Daati Maharaj

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A day after the Delhi Police Crime Branch started probing the complaint of a 25-year-old woman that she was raped by self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and his disciples on several occasions, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against the godman and sent to all airports and seaports in the country.

The complaint against Daati Maharaj was filed at Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi Sunday. The case was transferred from the district police to the Crime Branch. On Tuesday, JCP (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar confirmed that the case had been transferred and they are probing the matter. Police met the woman on Wednesday, where she corroborated her allegations.

The woman alleged she was a disciple of the accused of a decade, but after she was raped by him and two of his disciples, she fled from one of his ashrams. She also alleged that a woman disciple would force her into his room, and if she refused, would tell her that other disciples also slept with him, police said.

After fleeing from the ashram, the woman went into depression. After she recovered, she narrated her ordeal to her parents, who approached police and a case was registered.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App