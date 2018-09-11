‘Rape’ case: Delhi Police set to file chargesheet against Daati Maharaj

On June 11, a complaint against Daati Maharaj was filed at Fatehpur Beri police station. On June 11, a complaint against Daati Maharaj was filed at Fatehpur Beri police station.

After a three-month probe into allegations by a 25-year-old woman that she was raped by self-styled godman Daati Maharaj and his disciples on several occasions in Delhi and Rajasthan, the Delhi Police Crime Branch is set to file a chargesheet — but without arresting the accused.

DCP (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo said, “We have concluded our investigation and will take appropriate legal action.”

On June 11, a complaint against Daati Maharaj was filed at Fatehpur Beri police station. Police chief Amulya Patnaik then transferred the case to the Crime Branch, and on June 13, an officer of the Inter-State Cell met the woman and her statement was recorded before a magistrate. “The woman alleged that she was a disciple of the accused for a decade, but approached police after she was raped by him and two of his disciples in Delhi and Rajasthan around two years ago. She alleged that a woman disciple would force her into his room, and if she refused, she would tell her that other disciples also slept with him.. she narrated the alleged incident to her parents, who filed an FIR…” said a senior police officer.

Police said they visited the two ashrams and spoke to 68 women disciples who, as per the complainant, were present inside the ashram in Delhi when the alleged rape took place. All of them, in their statements, said they were present in the ashram on January 9, 2016, but they all claim to have not seen anything. Police also called 65 women disciples from the ashram in Pali, Rajasthan, who are also maintaining a similar stand,” said an officer.

According to police, the complainant alleged Daati Maharaj also raped others, but the allegations are yet to be corroborated.

“Police have also sought legal opinion as they have decided to file a chargesheet before a Delhi court without making an arrest. Police plan to tell the court that they are concluding the investigation after recording statements of the women and conducting a medical examination,” police said.

