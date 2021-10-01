Rape case: CRPF chief sports officer acquitted

A Delhi court acquitted CRPF chief sports officer Khajan Singh and one other person in an alleged rape case filed by a woman, noting that she filed the complaint in a “fit of anger”.

The woman had accused Singh, who is an Arjuna Awardee and Asian Games medalist, and coach Sarjeet Singh of raping her for three years between 2014 and 2017, and threatening to make her nude photos viral. She had filed the complaint in November 2020. The two had been suspended after a preliminary inquiry by the CRPF. The investigation officer then approached the complainant to record her statement, but she conveyed that she does not want to pursue the case. In her statement under CrPC Section 164, she denied the allegations against the duo.

Additional Sessions Judge Lokesh Kumar Sharma while acquitting the accused persons noted that from the testimony of the prosecutrix, “it is evident” that she was “neither raped nor threatened by the accused persons”.

The court noted that she admitted that the complaint was “filed in a fit of anger” after she was thrown out of the department’s wrestling team because of indiscipline on her part.

“The complainant, in her deposition, admitted that she had made the complaint in a fit of anger. She admitted to the fact that she was instigated by her colleagues. In view of her deposition, the accused could not be held guilty of committing rape upon her. Hence, the accused stand acquitted,” the court said.

The complainant lodged an FIR on December 3 last year, accusing the officers of secretly filming and blackmailing her.