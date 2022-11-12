scorecardresearch
Rape accused who ‘ran over security guard’ in Noida arrested

In CCTV footage of the incident, the guard is purportedly seen waving for a car, allegedly being driven by Neeraj Singh, to stop as it approaches, only to be struck by the vehicle. Police officers and guards also chase behind the car, which manages to flee.

Noida, Noida crime news, Noida Rape accused, Delhi news, New Delhi, Indian Express, current affairsA statement by the police said, "An attempt was made to stop him when the accused struck the security in-charge Ashok Mavi with the intention of killing him... Mavi narrowly escaped."

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police have arrested a rape accused from his workplace in Gurgaon, two days after he allegedly hit the security in-charge at Noida’s Amrapali Zodiac police with his car as he attempted to evade the police.

An FIR had previously been filed by Singh’s colleague against him under IPC sections 323 (voluntary hurt), 504 (insult to breach peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), 376 (rape) and 377 (unnatural offence). Mavi had also subsequently filed an FIR against Singh, under IPC sections  279 (rash driving), 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage).

Police at Sector 113 said Singh was at his workplace at a prominent airline in Gurgaon when he was arrested. Police said that he might have continued going to work as did not expect to be arrested in a different jurisdiction.

