Rape accused Noida man ties to run over security guard while fleeing police

Police deploy three teams to track down the accused who has been absconding for more than a month in a rape case.

The guard was injured in the leg, but had not sustained any serious wounds, said Sector 113 Station House Officer Sharad Kant Sharma. The guard, Ashok Mavi, has filed an FIR at the station

A Noida resident who was fleeing in his car to evade arrest from police in a rape case knocked down a security guard at a housing society in Sector 120 Tuesday evening, police said.

The man identified as Neeraj Singh was an executive at a private company where he had allegedly raped a colleague and had been absconding, an officer said.

The CCTV footage showed the guard waving at the car to stop as it approached, only to be hit by the vehicle. Police officers and guards are also seen chasing the car. Neeraj continues to be at large.

The guard was injured in the leg, but had not sustained any serious wounds, said Sector 113 Station House Officer Sharad Kant Sharma. The guard, Ashok Mavi, has filed an FIR at the station.

Police had arrived to arrest the accused based on the information that he was at home.

According to Sharma, “Neeraj Singh had been absconding in the rape case for one-and-a-half months. We had located him through informants.”

He said that three teams have been deployed to track down the accused.

Ashok Mavi said in the complaint, “I am the security in-charge at Amrapali Zodiac. At about 5.45 pm, Neeraj Singh was driving very fast towards the gate where I was standing, due to which I fell and got hurt, and my mobile was also broken. I have given CCTV footage to the police. He tried to kill me by crushing me with the car.”

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 (rash driving) 338 (grievous hurt by act endangering life) and 427 (mischief causing damage over Rs 50.)

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:36:05 pm
