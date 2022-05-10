Ranveer Singh-starrer runs into trouble with Delhi HC over pre-natal sex determination scene

The Delhi High Court on Monday said that prenatal sex determination cannot be shown as something acceptable and routine, while warning the producers of Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ that it may have to stay the movie’s release in case a scene showing the use of technology for prenatal sex discernment does not indicate that the act comes with consequences.

“We will have to see, otherwise we will have to stay. Unless we see that, unless we see for ourselves and are satisfied, we are not going to permit this,” said the division bench of acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla, after watching the trailer of the movie.

The court was hearing a petition seeking deletion of the scene where the movie shows the use of ultrasound technology in a clinic to determine the sex of the foetus. The petition filed by a NGO Youth Against Crime alleges that the scene as presented in the trailer is in violation of the law which restricts advertisement of the ultrasound technolgy for sex determination.

The court initially observed that one would have to see the scene in the context it is shown but after watching the trailer it said that projection is that anybody can walk into a clinic and make use of the technology. The counsel representing the Yash Raj Films submitted, “How do I show the social malady without drawing attention to what happens.”

However, the court said practice of sex determination of a foetus cannot be trivalised and the scene in the trailer does not even show that the woman is being taken to the clinic clandestinely or the actors are aware that their act is illegal. It added that dramatisation should be such that it shows that the actors know the act is illegal and an unscrupulous doctor is still doing it.

The case will be heard again on Tuesday. The counsel representing Yash Raj Films told the court that they would present a copy of the movie before it to show the entire scene which is under challenge.

A counsel representing the Central Board of Film Certification earlier told the court that the filmmakers have been told to add a static disclaimer to the effect saying that such an act is punishable under law.