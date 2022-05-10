Delhi HC clears release of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, tells filmmakers to insert disclaimer in scene related to pre-natal sex determination

Disposing of a petition seeking deletion of the scene showing the use of technology for prenatal sex discernment and another connected scene from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday cleared the release of the movie asking the filmmakers to instead insert a disclaimer with the said scene.

The filmmakers agreed to the suggestion of adding the disclaimer mentioning the criminality of such acts. On Monday, the court had said prenatal sex determination cannot be shown as something acceptable and routine, and asked the producers Yash Raj Films to show the entire scene to them.

The division bench of Justice Navin Chawla and Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri Tuesday recorded the statement given by the counsel representing the Yash Raj Films. The court was also told that similar warnings shall be put in all the formats including trailers on Youtube within a week.

After watching the scene, the court, while addressing the petitioner, earlier observed, “They (filmmakers) are making a joke of those people who do this and are telling them [that] you are fools. Appreciate the message”.

The petition filed by a NGO Youth Against Crime alleged that the scene as presented in the trailer is in violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques Act, which restricts advertisement of the ultrasound technology for sex determination.

After watching the trailer of the movie on Monday, the division bench had observed that the practice of sex determination of a foetus cannot be trivalised and the scene in the trailer does not even show that the woman is being taken in the clinic clandestinely or the actors are aware that their act is illegal. The projection is that anybody can walk into a clinic and make use of the technology, it observed.

The counsel representing the Yash Raj Films on Tuesday submitted that there is a static disclaimer at the beginning of the movie also and that the film is about a social evil.