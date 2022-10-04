Ransom calls lead cops to kidnappers

Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested three kidnappers and rescued an 11-year-old boy over the course of two encounters Monday. Police said one of the men succumbed to injuries.

Police said they received a complaint from a resident of Ecotech 1 that his son had been missing since 12.30 pm. He also received a call from unknown persons demanding a ransom of Rs 30 lakh. By the next day, police had tracked down the kidnappers with the help of an informer and call records, and a team from Central and Greater Noida captured two men after a shootout.

Sarita Malik, SHO (Ecotech-1), said: “They were tracked with the help of cell phones as they were constantly making calls to demand ransom.”

DCP Abhishekh Verma (Greater Noida) said, “… Information was received that the accused would come along with the child to Ecotech. Around 6 am Monday, the bike-borne kidnappers were intercepted and they fired at police. Two of them, Vishal Maurya and Rishabh, were injured and arrested after police fired back. Two other accused, Vishal Pal and Shivam, fled. The child was recovered safely…”

Police from Beta 2, Ecotech and Jewar stations, along with a SWAT team, surrounded the area and located Shivam. He fired at police, injuring sub-inspector Vikas Panwar and striking the bullet-proof jacket of Beta-2 SHO Anil Kumar. Shivam was struck by two bullets fired by police and was later declared dead at a hospital.

Gautam Budh Nagar Comm-issioner Alok Singh announced a reward of Rs 50,000 to the team involved in rescuing the child, while DGP (Uttar Pradesh) announced an additional reward of Rs 1 lakh.