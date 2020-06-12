Ranking significant due to the challenging time: Jamia V-C

Anti-CAA protests at Jamia had led to police violence on campus last December, resulting in injuries to over 125 students and destruction worth Rs 2.66 crore in the university’s libraries. Anti-CAA protests at Jamia had led to police violence on campus last December, resulting in injuries to over 125 students and destruction worth Rs 2.66 crore in the university’s libraries.

Jamia Millia Islamia, which saw intense protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year, has for the first time made its place in the top 10 universities of the country, according to the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2020 released Thursday. Jawaharlal Nehru University, which too was rocked by protests against hostel fee hike, continued to maintain its position at rank 2 for the fourth year in a row.

Delhi University, which had seen a considerable fall in its ranking last year — it was ranked 13 among universities and 20 overall among all institutes — managed to inch upwards to secure rank 11 among universities and rank 18 overall this time. It has not made its place among the top 10 universities, as was the case until 2018. It was ranked 7 among universities in 2018.

Among DU colleges, Miranda House continued to retain the first rank for fourth year in a row, followed by Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College and St Stephen’s College. In a repeat, IIT-Delhi has secured the third position among all institutions in overall rankings.

In the NIRF rankings, released by the HRD Ministry, Jamia secured rank 10 among universities, compared to 12 last year. Its overall ranking has also improved, from 19 to 16 this year.

On the achievement, Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar said, “The achievement is all the more significant because of the challenging time the university has faced recently and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking.”

Anti-CAA protests at Jamia had led to police violence on campus last December, resulting in injuries to over 125 students and destruction worth Rs 2.66 crore in the university’s libraries.

Akhtar attributed the achievement to the “improved perception about the university with regard to teaching, placements, research, etc.”

The NIRF ranking is given based on five parameters — teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practices; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity; and perception. Jamia scored the highest (88.52 out of 100) in graduation outcomes and lowest in perception (31.60 out of 100).

The perception score for Jamia in 2019 was 14.26. Scores on other parameters have seen relatively marginal changes.

On JNU coming second for the fourth year in a row, JNU V-C M Jagadesh Kumar said, “Credit goes to all faculty, staff and students. JNU will continue to support them in every possible manner. We will not let obstacles prevent us in our journey towards achieving excellence and contribute to the progress of our country.”

