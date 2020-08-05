Rank 2 & 4: Both from DU, on 2nd attempt of UPSC

The results for UPSC 2019 were declared on August 4 (Pixabay/ Representational image) The results for UPSC 2019 were declared on August 4 (Pixabay/ Representational image)

Jatin Kishore (26) and Himanshu Jain (23) from Delhi have secured All India rank 2 and 4 respectively in the UPSC civil services examination 2019. Both are alumni of Delhi University, and both cracked the exam in their second attempt.

Kishore, a resident of East of Kailash, completed schooling from Birla Vidya Niketan in Pushp Vihar before joining St Stephen’s College for BA in Economics. He completed MA in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

While his father is a Deputy Commissioner in the Income Tax Department, his mother is a school teacher. “After completing my post graduation, I took a gap of one year, during which I prepared for IES. I’m now working with the Ministry of Rural Development. The last time I appeared for the UPSC exam, I had not attempted enough questions in the prelims. I didn’t make that mistake this time. I also tried to study consistently,” he said.

“Since I am from Delhi, I would prefer the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh- Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories) cadre . Overall, I’m interested in working on education and environment-related issues,” he said.

A native of Hodal in Palwal district of Haryana, Jain had moved with his businessman father and homemaker mother to Delhi when he was 15. “I studied Economics (Hons) from Hansraj College. After my BA, I started preparing for UPSC but couldn’t crack it the first time” he said.

He is interested in joining the Haryana cadre as his first preference since he is familiar with the issues of the state.

