He lost a leg in a snatching attempt, got a prosthetic limb — it led cops to him

Police arrested Hassan and his alleged associate, Dilshad alias Badka, 20, in the case. (Express photo)

In 2022, Hassan alias Golu lost his right leg after it came under a train during an alleged snatching incident. But the injury did not end his crime run.

Equipped with a prosthetic limb, Delhi police said the 22-year-old got back into it — and is now accused of snatching an elderly woman’s purse aboard the Ranikhet Express.

Police arrested Hassan and his alleged associate, Dilshad alias Badka, 20, in the case.

Train snatching

Story continues below this ad

On August 25, Haridesh Sharma, 67, a resident of Ajmer in Rajasthan, told police that her yellow purse was snatched shortly before the Ranikhet Express reached Sarai Rohilla Railway Station in North Delhi.