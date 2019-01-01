Delhi: Potholes, waterlogging dot Rani Jhansi flyover

Within two months of its inauguration, the Rani Jhansi Grade Separator in north Delhi has started showing signs of ‘lack of upkeep’. While the entry to the flyover sported potholes, a giant puddle of water was seen near the Filmistaan Cinema arm due to a leak in a water pipeline. Flower pots placed on the dividers were also found scattered on the road.

A report by the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) this month red-flagged these issues and sent them to the authorities concerned. The report states that the “absence of a designated pedestrian crossing on the approach road before the start of the flyover is a recipe for jay-walking”.

Senior principal scientist at CRRI, S Velmurugan, said: “We have suggested that a pedestrian guard fencing be erected over the New Jersey Barrier (NJB) — measuring up to a height of 1.5 m and up to a distance of 150 m — at the mouth of the flyover.”

The report observed a lack of road signs on the flyover and recommended that the necessary cautionary, regulatory and informatory signs — including reassurance signs — be installed immediately.

It also found that road studs reflectors are absent on the flyover. The report recommended that red studs be installed on the edge of the carriageway; yellow studs on the median portion and white studs on each lane.

Velmurugan added, “The mastic asphalt, used to allow additional frictional resistance in flyovers so that the vehicle will not topple, is also not of good quality.”

Responding to the issues, a senior North Corporation official said a pipeline passing through the flyover has leaked and damaged the road. “Orders have been issued to repair the patches and place the flower pots back on the divider,” he said.

Vijay Pratap, a resident of Gulabi Bagh who regularly uses the flyover, said, “Driving on the stretch is difficult as there are uneven patches on the road.”

Another commuter Naina Palliwal said, “I use the route to go to Raj Ghat… and have seen many people driving on the wrong side. The lack of signboards could be a reason for this.”

Inaugurated in October after a delay of eight years, the 1.6-km-long flyover from St Stephen’s Hospital to Filmistaan Cinema was constructed at a cost of Rs 724.22 crore.