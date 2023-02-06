scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Rani, Delhi zoo’s oldest white tigress, dies

It was the zoo’s oldest white tigress, according to a communication issued by the zoo director. The tigress, Vina Rani, had been “off-feed” from February 4, the communication said, referring to a loss of appetite.

The births in August had taken the number of tigers at the zoo to 11.

A 17-year-old white tigress at the Delhi zoo died on Monday, officials said.

Blood samples of the tigress were collected on Monday and the blood profile revealed that it was suffering from hepatitis, according to zoo officials. While it was being treated for hepatitis, it succumbed to the disease Monday.

In December last year, one of three white tiger cubs born at the zoo earlier that year died. The tiger cub had been limping and was being treated when it died. While the two other cubs also showed similar symptoms, they are now recovering, according to zoo officials. Samples of the cubs have been sent to test for genetic issues. The cubs had been born at the zoo in August after a period of seven years.

The births in August had taken the number of tigers at the zoo to 11. Of these, seven, including the cubs, were white.

A white tiger died at the zoo in August last year as well.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 23:11 IST
Student injured after she ‘jumps’ from overbridge

