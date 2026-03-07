Man arrested for stabbing, slitting throat of his 6-year-old cousin in Outer Delhi: Police

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his six-year-old cousin in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, police said on Saturday.
Police said the accused claimed he committed the crime as he held a grudge against the boy’s mother (his aunt) for leaving her husband.
Police said the accused, Ravi, was arrested in Delhi on Friday.
According to a police officer, the six-year-old boy had been missing since Tuesday and it was suspected that his mother took him when she left.
However, police said the child’s body was recovered from an under-construction plot on Thursday. The body had multiple stab injuries and the neck was slit.
A Delhi Police team was constituted under the supervision of Inspector Rohit and Narender Yadav. During the investigation, it was found that Ravi was allegedly involved in the crime and he was arrested.
During questioning, police said he claimed he was angry because the boy’s mother, who is his maternal aunt, had gone with another man.
According to police, Ravi claimed his aunt had left the family previously as well, taking her son with her, but returned after a few days.
This time, she left without taking her son. Nursing a grudge, police said he allegedly killed the young boy and dumped the body at the under-construction plot.
Police said that during the probe, they traced the boy’s mother to Bihar and also questioned his father. The couple revealed that their relationship had gone sour over the past few years and they would often get into fights. Ravi was aware of everything as he lived in the neighbouring house and would often visit them, police said.
Police said Ravi works as a labourer and helps out at a fish-vending shop owned by the boy’s father at Mangal Bazar in Ranhola.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram