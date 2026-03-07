Man arrested for stabbing, slitting throat of his 6-year-old cousin in Outer Delhi: Police

Police said the accused, Ravi, was arrested in Delhi on Friday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his six-year-old cousin in Outer Delhi’s Ranhola, police said on Saturday.

Police said the accused claimed he committed the crime as he held a grudge against the boy’s mother (his aunt) for leaving her husband.

According to a police officer, the six-year-old boy had been missing since Tuesday and it was suspected that his mother took him when she left.

However, police said the child’s body was recovered from an under-construction plot on Thursday. The body had multiple stab injuries and the neck was slit.