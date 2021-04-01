Random tests for domestic passengers arriving at airport

Coronavirus testing at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (Express/File)

Following an increase in Covid cases, random tests will be conducted at Delhi Airport for domestic passengers arriving from states where cases are increasing, starting Wednesday.

The Delhi Airport issued an advisory that read: “As per the latest government mandate, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) shall conduct random Covid-19 testing of passengers coming from states where cases are increasing. After the collection of samples, the travellers would be allowed to exit. However the passengers who are found to be positive shall be mandatorily quarantined as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare protocol.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had issued an order on March 23 stating that all District Disaster Management Authorities shall conduct Covid tests for travellers from states where Covid tests are increasing, at airports, railway stations or inter-state bus terminals.

Airport sources said that the testing will begin on Wednesday. A few passengers will be picked at random before they reach the arrival hall. However, they said that there was no clarity on which states this would include.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the decision on whether people coming from states with a heavy caseload will require a Covid negative report or not is still being discussed.