Random testing of commuters heading from Delhi to Noida

Randomly selected people travelling between Delhi and Noida will be tested for coronavirus, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said Tuesday, keeping in mind the “increase of cases in adjacent areas”.

“Traffic between Delhi and Noida would continue to be normal. Due to an increase of cases in adjacent areas, there shall be random sampling from and amongst the incoming traffic without causing any inconvenience to the traffic or commuters. It is clarified again, that only a few randomly selected commuters shall be tested, and not all commuters,” district magistrate Suhas LY said in a statement.

The district, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, had sealed the border with Delhi until August. The reason given at the time was that several people from Delhi were travelling to the district and since the number of cases in Delhi was high, so was the chance of transmission.

At the time, several commuters, especially healthcare workers, patients and people working in government offices, who had to travel to and from the city for work, had complained of being stuck at borders. They continued to face problems till August, when the borders were reopened.

The latest decision was taken during a meeting of senior administration and health department officials, said the district magistrate on Tuesday.

“This is being done in order to assess spread of infection and would help in issuing advisories to employers and organisations, where a large number of people work and commute between Gautam Buddha Nagar and adjacent areas, so that spread of infection is contained to a large extent. Please ignore any other message or rumour in this regard,” Suhas said in his statement.

Gautam Buddh Nagar had recorded 20,566 Covid cases and 73 deaths until Tuesday. At present, there are 1,236 active cases in the district, with 141 new cases being added on Tuesday.

The Delhi government has since May reiterated that lockdown is not the solution to contain the spread of the disease and that tracking, testing and isolating, along with robust healthcare, is the only way to address it. Cases in Delhi have risen sharply since the beginning of this month, peaking at 8,593 in the first week.

