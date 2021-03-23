Random testing needed at airport, railway stations: Anil Baijal

With Delhi observing a surge in daily number of Covid cases, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has suggested random testing at the airport and railway stations of passengers coming from states with high incidence of cases.

The move comes at a time when the city has also been witnessing an uptick in the positivity rate. Delhi recorded 888 new cases and seven deaths on Monday. The positivity rate touched 1.32% in the last 24 hours.

The decision was taken during the meeting held by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, NITI Aayog member Dr V K Paul, NCDC chief S K Singh and other state officials.

“In view of the upcoming festivals, the need for more caution and regulation was stressed upon and random testing at airport and railway stations — particularly of passengers coming from states with high incidence of Covid cases — needed to be done,” tweeted the Delhi L-G.

At present, states like Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in new cases. They together account for 80.5% of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, as per data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For the last two days, the national capital has been reporting over 800 new cases while the positivity rate crossed 1% mark after a gap of more than two months. Senior officials who attended the meeting said it was decided that there is a need to be more vigilant and emphasis was laid on ensuring strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“As advised by experts, it was decided to continue with the existing strategy of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing,” Baijal tweeted. Senior officials in the state health department said more clusters are being added on a daily basis as a result of the rising number of cases.

On Monday, Jain underlined the need to remain alert amid a resurgence in cases, and appealed to people to take precautions during Holi. Last year, the capital had seen a surge in cases during Diwali, with experts saying people tend to lower their guard during festivals.

He also said government hospitals in Delhi are considering staggered timings for OPD patients in view of the increase in cases. “There is a need to remain alert and wear masks all the time. Strict action is being taken against those found without a mask and violating social distancing norms,” Jain said.