Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Srivinvas BV detained outside Parliament for holding tractor march

New Delhi: Congress leader Randeep Surjewala with Rahul Gandhi on a tractor outside the Parliament, in support of farmers' agitation against Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI Photo)

The Delhi Police detained Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, Indian Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV and few other party workers outside Parliament on Monday morning.

The party workers took out a tractor march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Police said the tractor march was in violation of section 144 of CrPC (Power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance of apprehended danger). High-security arrangements have been made in New Delhi in view of the farmers’ protest and Independence Day.

Deepak Yadav, DCP (New Delhi), said a total of 10 persons were detained including Surjewala and Srinivas.

They were removed from the spot and taken to Mandir Marg police station where they have been detained.