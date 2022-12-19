scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria joins Medanta hospital

Dr Guleria will also take over the role of director of the Medical Education department.

Dr Randeep Gulleria, Dr Randeep Gulleria on coronavirus, Randeep Gulleria on coronavirus, coronavirus india cases, india news, indian expressDr Randeep Guleria. (File)
Former AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has joined Medanta hospital as the chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory and Sleep Medicine, said Medanta hospital officials Monday.

“Further strengthening its team of doctors who deliver world-class, holistic healthcare, Medanta (https://www.medanta.org/) has appointed Dr Randeep Guleria as chairman of the Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine and director of Medical Education,” said Medanta officials.

Prior to joining Medanta, Dr Guleria was the director of AIIMS, New Delhi where he served as faculty for over three decades.

With expertise in the field of lung cancer, asthma, COPD, respiratory muscle functions, and sleep disorders, he has over 400 publications in reputed International and Indian journals, and 49 chapters in various prominent books.

Dr Guleria was also instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2011.

‘’The appointment of a senior doctor like Dr Randeep Guleria reflects our commitment to always deliver the highest standard of clinical care by expanding our team of highly accomplished and respected clinical faculty. Committed to strengthening our clinical and academic capabilities, we welcome Dr Guleria to the Medanta family,” said Dr Naresh Trehan, chairman and managing director, Medanta.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 05:33:11 pm
