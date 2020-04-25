Authorities put an end to confusion: Azaan is allowed but all must offer namaz at home

Residents of Old Delhi look out for the moon by the illuminated Jama Masjid as Ramzan begins, Friday. (Express photo) Residents of Old Delhi look out for the moon by the illuminated Jama Masjid as Ramzan begins, Friday. (Express photo)

The Delhi Police, Lieutenant Governor and Deputy Chief Minister Friday said azaan (call to prayer) would be allowed during Ramzan, which starts Saturday, though people must follow lockdown guidelines and offer namaz from home.

The clarification came after a video emerged showing two police personnel telling the muezzin of a mosque in Rohini not to play the azaan, citing an “order” by the L-G. “While observing roza and prayers, we expect everyone to follow lockdown as per the guidelines. Azaan may be carried out in accordance with NGT guidelines. It is requested that namaz be offered at home,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

The message was shared by L-G Anil Baijal, who further wrote: “It is requested that namaz may be performed while staying indoors, and have sehri at home.”

In the video from Thursday, a woman tells the two personnel, “Azaan ke liye koi mana nahi hai… Please show us the order. We will start fasting tomorrow, how will we find out the timings if the Imam doesn’t call for the prayer?”

A senior IPS officer from Rohini district said, “It was a miscommunication, and we have told the constables not to spread false information. It was a mistake since they got confused between azaan and namaz. Police personnel have been briefed again. We have also spoken to locals and told them that azaan will go on, and they must only do prayers at home. It is not banned.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia too tweeted: “There are no restrictions on azaan and people must not gather at mosques for Ramzan.”

In Dwarka, former MLA Adarsh Shastri claimed he had “received calls from people saying police are not allowing azaan in Mangolpuri and Pocket 8 of Dwarka”. DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse denied the claim and said: “There is no restriction on playing azaan from mosques.”

A senior IPS officer said: “The basic difference between namaz and azaan has been explained. We will ensure that the holy month passes by smoothly in the midst of the lockdown.”

A Delhi Police spokesperson said the Rohini incident happened due to a “small communication issue”, which has been resolved. Anil Mittal, additional PRO of the Delhi Police, said, “We are in talks with religious leaders and priests. We want people to celebrate Ramzan indoors and not step out of their houses.” Video messages recorded with religious heads requesting people to maintain social distancing have been circulated on WhatsApp by Delhi Police.

Atul Kumar Thakur, DCP (South), said, “We briefed our staff a week ago and have already conducted meetings with imams and maulvis. SHOs and other police officers have also made announcements about the restrictions.”

