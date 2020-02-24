Ramvir Bidhuri to be Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the Badarpur seat against AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File) Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the Badarpur seat against AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji. (Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras/File)

BJP’s Badarpur MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri was on Monday unanimously appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the 7th Delhi Assembly by the party, news agency PTI reported. His name was proposed by Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, who was the Leader of Opposition in the previous Assembly

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari was present when Bidhuri’s name was announced by Saroj Pandey, party’s national general secretary and central observer, said Delhi BJP media relations head Neelkant Bakshi.

Bidhuri won the Badarpur seat against AAP’s Ram Singh Netaji.

In the Assembly polls held earlier this month, Arvind Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in Delhi for a second five-year term by winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP, a distant second, won the remaining eight seats as against three in the last Assembly polls, and its vote share climbed from 32.2% to 38.51%. Blanked, the Congress recorded its lowest vote share — 4.26% — since the first polls for the Delhi Assembly in 1993.

The newly-elected MLAs will be administered the oath in the first meeting of the new House later in the day

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd