Sunday, December 19, 2021
Ramping up Covid beds, coldest morning of the season: Delhi in Photos

Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the winter season so far on Sunday, with the mercury dipping to 4.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 19, 2021 8:50:17 pm
On directions of the Delhi govt in view of the new Omicron variant, Doctors For You has prepared 65 beds for Covid patients at the Commonwealth Games Village as a precautionary measure. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)
Another 500 beds will be operational within 2 days as a precaution for the patients at the Commonwealth Games Village. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) At a night shelter in the capital. Delhi recorded the coldest morning of the winter season so far on Sunday, with the mercury dipping to 4.6 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) The temperature was three degrees below normal in Delhi on Sunday. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav) Spotted in the Capital on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s forecast, the maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius in the afternoon, with cold day conditions prevailing. (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav)

