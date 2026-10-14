‘Ramlila Maidan booking rules for festivities not reasonable’: HC says frame policy every year

Justice Mahajan also emphasised that continuity and experience should remain a relevant consideration, but should not determine the outcome or an automatic right to allotment.

The Delhi High Court has directed authorities concerned to frame “comprehensive” policies every year on allotment of Ramlila Maidan for festivals, saying that with the current first-come, first-serve rule was not reasonable.

Delhi Police has designated the ground as a protest site, although no detailed SOP has been issued.

The order was issued by Justice Amit Mahajan last week and made public on Monday. The court was hearing a plea by Rays of New Beginning Foundation, an NGO, whose application to conduct Dussehra festivities on the ground was rejected by government authorities on the ground that it had already been allotted to another party.