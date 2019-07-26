Toggle Menu
Ramdas Athawale party ousts Delhi youth president

Abdul Nasir was suspended from the party for not disclosing his criminal background.

Abdul Nasir (right) with Ramdas Athawale

MoS Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India (A) has suspended a 33-year-old man, identified as Abdul Nasir, from the party for not disclosing his criminal background.

As reported by The Indian Express on July 25, Nasir — who was booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act by the Delhi Police Crime Branch last week for allegedly running an organised crime syndicate in Eastern Range — joined the Republican Party of India (A) as its Delhi youth president on July 18.

Nasir, who police say is absconding, joined in the presence of Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. Multiple teams are conducting raids to arrest him, said DCP (North East) Atul Kumar Thakur.

