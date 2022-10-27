Ram Rahim parole: Swati Maliwal urges govts to cancel it, Khattar says he has no role to play

Delhi Commission of Women chief Swati Maliwal Wednesday appealed to the Haryana government to withdraw the parole granted to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim.

Ram Rahim, who is convicted of rape, is on 40-day parole from Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district.

“The court has sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim to life imprisonment… Why is such a dangerous person being given parole again and again? He makes discourses and songs on parole and some Haryana government leaders clap, and is absorbed in ‘Bhakti’! The Haryana government should immediately end Gurmeet’s parole!” she tweeted.

While out on parole, the Dera chief has started holding online satsang (discourses) in Haryana’s Rohtak district. Among the followers who sought his blessings virtually was BJP leader and former Karnal mayor Renu Bala Gupta.

The head of the sect based in Sirsa is now staying at his ashram in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh. Several other local politicians also attended the nearly two-hour-long satsang, where Gupta addressed the Dera chief as “Pita ji”, as his followers usually do.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Maliwal said that the decision to give parole to Ram Rahim is wrong, and so is mayor Renu Bala attending a rapist’s satsang.

“Are other prisoners being given such privileges? It is really horrible. The Haryana government should cancel his parole. The Central government should also take up this matter and parole should only be given in the rarest of rare cases,” she said.

Eyebrows are being raised on the timing of the Dera chief’s parole as panchayat polls and the Adampur bypoll are round the corner. Karnal is also the constituency of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Asked about Ram Rahim’s parole at a press conference in the capital, Khattar on Wednesday said he had no role in it.

“I had no role in this… Courts announce imprisonment and a convict goes to jail. After that, the jail’s rules apply to all the inmates,” PTI quoted him as saying.