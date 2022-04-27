Ram Navami violence: SC dismisses plea seeking judicial panel

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought a judicial inquiry into incidents of communal violence during Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area and other parts of the country.

“You want a judicial inquiry by a former Chief Justice of India? Is anybody free? Find out and tell us…. What kind of relief you are asking? Is this…don’t ask for such reliefs which the court cannot grant. Dismissed,” a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai said, turning down the petition filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari.

The petition referred to the incidents that occurred in Rajasthan, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat and said that the situation is alarming.

The petitioner also termed as arbitrary the use of bulldozers in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and sought a separate committee to look into into “bulldozer justice”. “Such actions,” the petitioner contended, “are absolutely discriminatory and do not fit into the notion of democracy and rule of law.”



Hearing another petition, the apex court had recently stayed the anti-encroachment drive launched by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital. The drive was launched a few days after stones were thrown at a Hanuman Jayanti procession stoned in the area.

The top court has also sought replies from other states where similar drives have taken place in the recent past.