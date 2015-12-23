Ram Jethmalani said he is confident about cornering Arun Jaitley: AAP

Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani. Senior advocate Ram Jethmalani.

Following a meeting with senior advocate Ram Jethmalani, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and five other senior leaders — named in the defamation suit by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for charges leveled against him in alleged irregularities in the Delhi and District Cricket Association — have been busy putting together documents related to the case, said sources in AAP.

Late Monday, Jethmalani had met Kejriwal in connection with the case and agreed to appear for the defendants, including senior party leaders Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpai.

“Jethmalani said he is confident he will corner Jaitley as we have all the documents to back our allegations,” said Bajpai, who is also the media in-charge.

“In court, when there is counter-questioning, each one of us who has been named in the defamation suit will put forward pointed questions to Jaitley and we will see how he manages to counter them,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party is getting ready for the second part of its “expose” against Jaitley and is putting together documents about alleged irregularities in Hockey India. The documents will be released in a press conference sometime over the next few days, said AAP sources.

