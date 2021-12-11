Will take call on UP polls after model code is enforced: Rakesh Tikait

The Centre may not bring in a law on MSP unless farmers keep the pressure up, said BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait Friday.

Asked if the government not passing a law on MSP so far could prompt more protests, he told The Indian Express: “The government has decided to form a committee on MSP. Jab tak sarkar me pressure ka bhay nahi hoga, ho sakta hai sarkar vada poora na kare (Unless it fears pressure (from farmers), there is a possibility that the government might not fulfil its promise).”

SKM, a union of around 40 farm organisations including BKU, had Thursday suspended the protest after it received a formal letter from the government “agreeing to several pending demands”. The Centre has formed a committee to decide on the MSP.

Sitting in the media centre cabin at the Ghazipur protest site as people lined up for photos with him, the farm leader, credited with the revival of the protest after the January 26 violence, ruled out reports of differences within the SKM: “We discussed everything (including the suspension of the protest). SKM was always united, is united and will remain so.”

On whether he will be involved in the upcoming UP Assembly polls, he said he will take a call after the model code of conduct comes into force: “Till the MCC comes into force, the state government should continue its work. Based on data on the state government’s performance, we will take a call.”

Tikair did not comment on the SKM’s earlier demand for the resignation of Union Minister of State (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni, saying the case is pending in the Supreme Court. The minister’s son is in jail for his alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

On the SKM’s next step, he said it should try to expand its footprint across the country and resolve other farmer issues.