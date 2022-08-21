Rakesh Tikait alleges arrest by Delhi Police, security bolstered at borders ahead of farmers meet at Jantar Mantar

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait alleged Sunday that the Delhi Police arrested him while he was on his way to the national capital for the meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) scheduled for Monday (August 22) at Jantar Mantar.

“The Delhi Police are working at the behest of the government…They can’t suppress the voice of the farmers. This arrest will bring a new revolution. This struggle will continue till our last breath…,” said Tikait in his tweet about his alleged arrest.

Meanwhile, the police said that Tikait was detained and later released as per the security arrangements in New Delhi. A police officer said Tikait was stopped at Ghazipur and taken to the Madhu Vihar police station.

रोजगार आंदोलन, जंतर मंतर पर आ रहे किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत को पुलिस ने बॉर्डर पर ही रोका। यह बहुत ही निंदनीय है। pic.twitter.com/dG9VbyUuiC — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) August 21, 2022

Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak said: “Tikait was stopped from going to Jantar Mantar today. We requested him to return and he agreed. He has been escorted back.”

Ahead of the farmer unions meeting in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the Delhi Police said they have stepped up security on the borders to prevent any ‘untoward’ incident. Farmers from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana will be coming to Delhi to stage protests on August 22.

At the Tikri border, where farmers protested last year against the three farm laws, the police said they have increased security.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer) said: “We received inputs about the mahapanchayat at Jantar Mantar. We have been told that SKM protesters and other groups will pass through the border to the protest site. As per the inputs, adequate deployment of local police and outside forces will be made in the area of the Outer District i.e. at the Tikri border, major intersections, railway tracks and metro stations. This will be done to avoid any untoward incident. A full-proof law and order arrangement has already been set up in the area”

Advertisement

Sources said police have placed cemented barricades and blocked major roads.

In Haryana, the police said they also increased deployment and are coordinating with Delhi Police to maintain law and order.

Arvind Kumar, DSP Bahadurgarh, said: “As per the inputs regarding a call for a march/rally by some farmer unions at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Monday morning, police personnel from the local police station in Jhajjar have been put on standby at Tikri border as a precautionary measure for law and order. The road is open to the public on both sides.”

Advertisement

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and other organisations staged protests in Lakhimpur Kheri and other parts this month. The farmers are demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP) on their crops and the removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra as a Union minister. Mishra’s son Ashish was arrested in a case where eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri in October last year.

The protesters are also demanding the release of a group of farmers who were arrested by the police last year in connection with farmers’ agitation.