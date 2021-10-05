Rakesh Asthana orders enquiry against JCP accused of harassing juniors

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the vigilance branch to conduct a fact-finding enquiry after a complaint was filed against a joint commissioner of police (JCP), alleging that he harassed his subordinates and demanded money from them.

The complaint was sent to Home Minister Amit Shah in August, following which the police chief’s office directed the vigilance branch to conduct an enquiry.

In the letter to Shah, an SHO complained about the JCP and a person who allegedly took money on his behalf. “Without any reason, he (JCP) issued show-cause notices to the SHOs and asked for an explanation… He harasses us day and night. (He) threatens us that he won’t let us work,” reads the letter.

It has been alleged that the JCP works with a ‘private man’, who he introduced to his subordinates. This person makes calls to SHOs and allegedly forces them to extort or take bribes from citizens, and then give him money every month.

“SHOs are scared of the Joint CP and have to follow his illegitimate orders,” reads the letter.

According to the letter, a similar complaint was filed against the officer in the past too but no enquiry was conducted. “The JCP’s personal officer also made calls to the SHOs demanding money after mounting pressure on them,” reads the letter.

Asthana had recently transferred another JCP after he received complaints against him.