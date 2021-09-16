In HC, Centre justifies Rakesh Asthana’s appointment: For ‘effective policing’ of Delhi’s ‘recent law and order situation’

The Centre on Thursday defended IPS officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi’s Commissioner of Police, saying he has been brought in to provide “effective policing” of the “recent law and order situation” in the national capital.

The submission has been made in a written reply filed in response to public interest litigation seeking quashing of Asthana’s appointment, inter-cadre deputation and extension of service.

The Centre said Delhi has been witnessing diverse and extremely challenging situations “of public order/law and order situation/policing issues” which not only have “national security implications” but also “international/cross border implications”.

It further said that since AGMUT cadre comprises of Union Territory and small north-eastern states, the requisite experience of working and supervising the central investigating agency, para-military force and police force of a large State having diverse political and law and order problem was found lacking in the present pool of available officers.

“Hence in public interest, a decision was made by the Central Government to have an officer who had experience in all the above fields to supervise Delhi Police force and to provide effective policing on the recent law and order situation which arose in the National Capital Territory of Delhi,” it said.

The petition against Asthana’s appointment before Delhi HC has been filed by Sadre Alam. The court has also allowed an intervention application of Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) in the case.

A 1984 Gujarat-cadre officer and former DG BSF, Asthana was on July 27 deputed to AGMUT cadre and granted an extension of service for a period of one year beyond his date of retirement, which was July 31. He was also appointed Delhi CP on July 27 upto July 31, 2022.

Alam, a practising advocate, in the petition filed through advocate B S Bagga has argued that the Ministry of Home Affairs’ decision was in violation of the directions issued by Supreme Court in Prakash Singh case and of the policy regarding inter-cadre deputation of All India Service Officers. “The impugned orders are in clear and blatant breach of the directions passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India in Prakash Singh case (i) Respondent No.2 (Asthana) did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months; (ii) no UPSC panel was formed for appointment of Delhi Police Commissioner; and (iii) the criteria of having a minimum tenure of two years has been ignored,” the petition contends.

Submitting that the post of Delhi CP is akin to the post of DGP of a state, Alam has argued that Asthana was not empaneled by the UPSC as directed in the Prakash Singh case and also he did not have a residual tenure of six months of service at the time of his appointment since he was to retire within four days. He has also argued that Prakash Singh directions provide for a minimum of two years tenure but Asthana has been appointed for a period of one year only.



“That the High-Powered Committee comprising the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and the Leader of Opposition, in its meeting held on 24.05.2021, rejected the Central government’s attempt to appoint the same IPS officer as the CBI Director on the basis of the “six-month rule” as laid down in Prakash Singh. The appointment of Respondent No. 2 to the post of Commissioner of Police, Delhi must be set aside on the same principle,” the petition argues further.