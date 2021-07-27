Rakesh Asthana appointed as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner on Tuesday. He is currently serving as Director-General of Border Security force and Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

Earlier, Asthana had also served as the Special Director at the Central Bureau of Investigation. During his tenure, Asthana had a bitter feud with his senior and CBI Director Alok Verma as they both levelled allegations of corruption against each other.

Both the officers were later removed from the central probe agency by the Union government and Asthana was subsequently cleared of the charges.

Asthana has had diverse experience in service, having served both in state government and at the Centre, where he served twice in CBI. During his first stint in the agency, he investigated the fodder scam, which resulted in the conviction of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav.

In Gujarat, he served in crucial posts such as Vadodara’s police commissioner under then CM Narendra Modi.