HC dismisses plea challenging Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the PIL challenging IPS Officer Rakesh Asthana’s appointment as Commissioner of Delhi Police.

The division bench of Chief Justice D.N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, which had reserved the final order in the case last month, pronounced the judgement. A copy of the verdict was not immediately available.

The PIL was filed by Sadre Alam, a lawyer, for quashing Asthana’s appointment, inter-cadre deputation, and extension of service. The court had earlier also allowed an intervention application by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation in the case. The PIL had accused Alam of copying contents of its petition pending before the apex court against Asthana’s appointment.

Opposing the petition, the Centre had argued that the Prakash Singh judgement of the Supreme Court does not apply to Delhi.

“The petitioners may have some personal vendetta against Respondent 2 [Asthana] but PIL is not the forum for settling scores. PIL is an industry. It is a career by itself,” argued Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta last month before the court.

Mehta submitted that Delhi has no State cadre and that the Parkash Singh judgement applies only to the appointment of police chiefs of states. He also contended that the government had examined all the officers and came to the conclusion that “it would not be in the interest of justice to entrust such a delicate position of CP of the capital to any of them”.

The Centre in a written reply to the petition also said that Asthana has been brought in to provide “effective policing” on recent law and order situations in the national capital. Since AGMUT cadre comprises Union Territory and small North-eastern states, the requisite experience — “of working and supervising the central investigating agency, para-military force and police force of a large state having diverse political and law and order problem” — was found lacking in present pool of available officers, it said in the reply.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the Centre for Public Interest Litigation, had argued before the court that Prakash Singh judgement applies to the case and that such a conclusion that no other officer was found fit could only have come from the Union Public Service Commission.

“Where is the question of the Government of India on its own deciding that there is nobody fit. Just see the demoralising effect it will have on the officers of AGMUT cadre that they are being solemnly told by the government of India that in your cadre none of you is fit enough to be Commissioner of Police, that there is no officer fit enough to be appointed and that they have to bring officer from Gujarat who is retiring in four days,” Bhushan had argued.

Asthana also defended his appointment last month. Senior Advocate Mukul Rohtagi, his counsel, argued that Alam’s PIL is “not a genuine PIL” and “a proxy for somebody” who does not want to come on front.