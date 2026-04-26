Day after 7 of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs switched to BJP, AAP says will seek their disqualification

AAP will seek disqualification of seven Rajya Sabha MPs who joined the BJP, citing provisions of the anti-defection law under the Constitution. (File Photo)

The AAP on Saturday said the party will write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Vice President seeking the disqualification of seven of its MPs —who quit the party a day ago to join the BJP—from the Upper House.

Senior AAP MP Sanjay Singh told mediapersons that the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises any kind of split, breakaway faction, or group in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, two-thirds majority notwithstanding.

“Anti-defection law clearly states that no form of split is permissible in the Assembly, Rajya Sabha, or Lok Sabha… It does not carry any legal recognition, even if it’s a two-thirds majority… Therefore, the defection of these seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the AAP is entirely illegal, incorrect, unconstitutional, and against parliamentary rules,” he added.

“Even if the number rises from seven to eight members, it would still have no legal validity under the Tenth Schedule,” said Singh.