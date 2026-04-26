Day after 7 of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs switched to BJP, AAP says will seek their disqualification

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The AAP on Saturday said the party will write to the Rajya Sabha Chairman and the Vice President seeking the disqualification of seven of its MPs —who quit the party a day ago to join the BJP—from the Upper House.
Senior AAP MP Sanjay Singh told mediapersons that the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution recognises any kind of split, breakaway faction, or group in the Rajya Sabha or Lok Sabha, two-thirds majority notwithstanding.
“Anti-defection law clearly states that no form of split is permissible in the Assembly, Rajya Sabha, or Lok Sabha… It does not carry any legal recognition, even if it’s a two-thirds majority… Therefore, the defection of these seven Rajya Sabha MPs from the AAP is entirely illegal, incorrect, unconstitutional, and against parliamentary rules,” he added.
“Even if the number rises from seven to eight members, it would still have no legal validity under the Tenth Schedule,” said Singh.
“It has no legal recognition, and this has also been clearly established in the Shiv Sena case,” he added.
Seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha members, constituting two-thirds of the party strength in the Upper House, had crossed over to the BJP on Friday.
The seven MPs are Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party deputy leader in Rajya Sabha three weeks ago, Ashok Mittal, Sandeep Pathak, Rajinder Gupta, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Swati Maliwal and Harbhajan Singh.
AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj said the party was built by ordinary karyakartas and remains a party of ordinary workers. “Many leaders had come and gone,” he added.
Admitting that it is a difficult time for AAP, he said, “The party has lost power in Delhi, leaders are being jailed, ED raids are taking place daily, and even the party office has been taken away by the government… In such circumstances, some people are bound to leave.”
Bharadwaj added, “…there is only praise and glorification of PM Modi everywhere. Despite this, the government remains uneasy, which is why raids are being conducted daily in places like Bengal, Delhi, Chandigarh.”
The government, he said, is troubled by those who continue to ask questions. Addressing AAP karyakartas, he said, “The seven MPs who left had already stopped asking questions long ago, so their departure makes no difference. However, karyakartas who are asking questions must not stop… The BJP used to describe AAP as a tiny party, yet today it governs Punjab, which still troubles the BJP.”
“Wealthy leaders may fear agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax department, but ordinary AAP karyakartas have little to fear, as they live modestly on their salaries. In fact, it is these ordinary karyakartas whom the Prime Minister fears the most,” he added.
Bharadwaj further said that “those who faced ED raids were later inducted into the BJP”, indicating that people labelled corrupt would suddenly become acceptable.
Hitting back, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged, “People of Delhi and the country clearly understand the frustration of AAP leaders because Raghav Chadha is one person who alone knows many financial and administrative irregularities of Arvind Kejriwal.”
“Since yesterday, instead of addressing the media himself…Kejriwal has been putting forward Punjab CM Sardar Bhagwant Mann, MP Sanjay Singh, and others to intimidate the MPs who have left AAP with hollow threats like the ‘Right to Recall’, in an attempt to force them to return,” he added.
“However, he has forgotten that all seven MPs are reputed and well-educated individuals who had been feeling suffocated in AAP for a long time…,” said Sachdeva.
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