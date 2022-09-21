What doctors who treated Raju Srivastava have to say

Popular actor-comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning after being admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi for over a month, officials at the institute said. He was 58.

Srivastava was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed while working out at a gym on August 10.

According to Srivastava’s nephew Kushal, he suffered another cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning, which he could not survive. Srivastava is survived by his wife Shikha and children Antara and Ayushman.

“He passed away at 10.20am. All his family members are currently at AIIMS, Delhi,” a member from his team said.

According to an official at AIIMS, Srivastava was admitted after suffering a cardiac arrest and was later put on ventilator after he showed minor improvement. “He was unconscious for two weeks. Some movement was observed in his leg a few weeks back but he could not recover,” said the official.

Srivastava, who initially entertained people by imitating Amitabh Bachchan and mimicking dialogues and songs from his movies, became a household name with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He later ventured into politics by joining the Samajwadi Party and then switched to the BJP. He was appointed chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council.

According to Dr Sandeep Mishra, professor of cardiology at AIIMS, Raju was being kept under observation and was receiving life support, balance ventilation, and cardiac support.

“He passed away as sepsis infection had spread in his body. We also got to know that he again suffered a cardiac arrest this morning,” said Dr Sandeep.

A team of doctors, headed by Dr Sandeep Seth, professor of cardiology, was treating the comedian. According to Dr Nitish Naik, who was also in the team of doctors who treated Raju, the comedian succumbed to his original problem. “He had been through a bad time and his brain never recovered,” said Dr Naik.

He added that due to his body’s low immunity, he could not find against infections and the onset of sepsis.