Rajpath out, Kartavya Path in as national capital prepares for mega event

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Wednesday approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as ‘Kartavya Path’, in a special meeting of its council.

Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi confirmed the development and said a request regarding renaming of Rajpath and Central Vista Lawns had been received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

On the evening of September 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the entire stretch, which has been renovated under the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project. The PM will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on Thursday.

Lekhi said that taking into consideration the values of India’s democratic system and rich cultural heritage, the council approved the proposal unanimously.

She called it a historic decision by the NDMC, and said the idea behind it is to move away from India’s colonial history and inculcate democratic values and principles in the minds and souls of the people.

Rajpath was earlier known as Kingsway while Janpath was called Queensway.

Queensway was renamed as Janpath while Kingsway was merely translated into Hindi as Rajpath.

“However, after 75 years of Independence, it is felt that the name of Rajpath needs to be changed in tune with the values and principles of democracy and contemporary New India,” Lekhi said. She added that Rajpath implies the idea of a king who rules over the ruled, whereas in the independent democratic new India, it is the public who are supreme and the government and public servants are here to serve and fulfil their needs.

She said the concept of a new Kartavya Path will inspire everyone to fulfil their duties towards the nation, society, family and all people without discrimination.

“The reason behind this is that if every person fulfils his duty, then the rights of others are automatically fulfilled. The Kartavya Path will also inspire everyone who visits or crosses this road to fulfil their duties,” she said.