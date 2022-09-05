Rajpath, Central Vista lawns likely to be renamed ‘Kartavya Path’

Rajpath and the Central Vista lawns in Delhi are expected to be renamed as ‘Kartavya Path’ (Path of Duty) soon, with the New Delhi Municipal Council calling a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the change.

According to NDMC Vice Chairperson and BJP leader Satish Upadhyay, the proposal for the change in name has not reached the council yet, but a meeting has been called.

“We are convening a special meeting to discuss and rename the Central Vista and Rajpath stretch as Kartavya Path on September 7. The proposal is yet to come but the meeting has been called. All members and officials concerned will participate in the meeting,” he said.

Sources said the proposal is being prepared by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The revamped Central Vista Avenue is expected to be opened to the public later this week. It is part of the bigger Central Vista project, where a new triangular Parliament Building, along with the Central Secretariat and several other Central government offices, are being rebuilt.

Called the Kingsway during British Rule, the Rajpath runs from the Rashtrapati Bhawan to the India Gate. The Republic Day parade takes place on the route on January 26 each year.

In his Independence Day Speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken about giving up “colonial-era mentality” and relying instead on “our capabilities”.

The PM had also spoken about the duty of citizens towards the nation. Announcing the paunch pran (five resolves) for the next 25 years, he had said, “The Fifth Pran is the duty of the citizens, in which even the Prime Minister, Chief Minister cannot be an exclusion as they are also responsible citizens and have a duty towards the nation. This virtue is going to be the vital life force if we want to achieve the dreams we have for the next 25 years… While trying to understand all the countries in the world that have made progress; every country that has achieved something, even in personal life, few things emerged.”

“One is a disciplined life, and the other is devotion to duty… It is the job of the government to make efforts to provide 24 hours electricity but it is the duty of the citizen to save as many units as he can. It is the responsibility and efforts of the government to supply water to every field, but a voice should come from each of my fields that we will move forward by saving water by focusing on ‘per drop more crop’. It is our duty to do chemical free farming, organic farming and natural farming,” he added.

“Friends, whether it is police or people, ruler or administrator, no one can be untouched by this civic duty. If everyone performs the duties of a citizen, I am sure that we can achieve the desired goals ahead of time,” he had said.

Since the BJP came to power in Delhi, the name of Race Course Road, where the PM residence is located, has been changed to Lok Kalyan Marg and that of Aurangzeb Road has been changed to Doctor APJ Abdul Kalam Road. The name of Teen Murti Chowk was renamed after the Israeli city of Haifa in 2018, after then Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited India.