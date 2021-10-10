Rajnath confers 21 medals to Coast Guard personnel

Conferring 21 gallantry and meritorious service medals to personnel of the Indian Coast Guard, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that a “comprehensive internal and external security framework is not possible without maritime security”. Keeping India’s maritime zones “safe, secure and pollution free, ensures our security needs, and economic development together,” Singh said.

The country today is moving forward “on the path of rapid development” and “unhindered maritime activity is one of our major needs in this path,” he said. “As a rising maritime power, our prosperity is largely dependent on the sea.”

The Coast Guard, he said, has always been in the forefront to promote regional cooperation, maintain maritime peace in the Indian Ocean Region, and work closely with international maritime agencies.

Congratulating the personnel for their gallant acts, he said that it ensures that “maritime security have had an equal impact not only on our region but also in the neighbourhood”. Each successful mission of the Coast Guard, the Defence Minister said, is a proof of its efficiency and effective response.

He also appreciated the Coast Guard’s campaign against contraband, including illegal trafficking of weapons and narcotics. “Such elements not only harm our economy, but more than that they have a bad effect on our society and nation. There are not one but many such incidents where you have played an important role and upheld the reputation of Sentinels of the Sea.”

The 21 medals awarded by him on Saturday included three President’s Tatrakshak Medals (Distinguished Service), eight Tatrakshak Medals (Gallantry) and 10 Tatrakshak Medals (Meritorious Service).

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that in the last one year, the Coast Guard carried out 70 medical evacuations, conducted 555 search and rescue operations and saved the lives of more than 1,090 people.