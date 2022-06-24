Rajinder Nagar votes after hectic campaign

Water supply issues and sub-standard road infrastructure were issues reigning in the minds of Rajinder Nagar residents who turned up to vote in the bypoll on Thursday.

Several people complained that the water situation in the area has not improved despite having Raghav Chadha, who was the vice-chairman of the Delhi Jal Board till March, as the MLA. “We want a local candidate so that we can air our grievances to him. We saw how the last MLA remained absent from the constituency most of the time,” said Aarti Arora, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar.

For Sushma Jaidka, also from Old Rajinder Nagar, poor roads and irregular water supply were the main issues.

Meena, another resident who has been living in the area for 40 years, echoed Sushma’s demands: “In the past 15-20 days, water supply has been a major problem. Whoever wins should be able to do some good work for us and ensure regular water supply and electricity.”

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Indepuri, said, “There is a water supply issue, but people think it is better to give the party in power another opportunity as they have more resources at their disposal.”

At Naraina village, Kuldeep Tanwar said water and sewerage issues and a closed foot overbridge were major problems. “There are several lanes where water doesn’t come at all,” he said.

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir after casting their vote. (Express Photo) BJP MP Gautam Gambhir after casting their vote. (Express Photo)

In the jhuggi jhopri clusters, there was overwhelming support for the AAP. Nabila Hussain, who lives in a jhuggi, said there can be improvements such as more toilets, but residents are happy with the free electricity scheme and free bus rides for women. “We save a lot of money with free electricity and transportation,” she said.

At the constituency, the contest was mainly between AAP and BJP. The Congress was largely missing, and their volunteers’ absence at many polling booths was conspicuous.

The seat fell vacant after AAP’s Chadha was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. While the AAP fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak, he is up against former BJP councillor Rajesh Bhatia and Congress’ former councillor Prem Lata. Chadha and BJP East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir were seen casting their votes on Thursday.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha after casting their vote. (Express Photo) AAP MP Raghav Chadha after casting their vote. (Express Photo)

There are more than 1.64 lakh voters in the constituency, of which 92,221 are male, 72,473 are female, and four are categorised as ‘third gender’. There are 1,899 voters between the ages of 18-19 years who are eligible to vote for the first time in the constituency.

Voter turnout, however, was low at 43.75%.

There were a total of 190 polling stations, including 13 auxiliary ones, which were set up at 21 locations, equipped with all facilities such as drinking water, ramps, sign language, braille, creches for mothers if they come to vote with their children etc.

Results will be declared on June 26.