Rajinder Nagar bypoll result: Will serve with commitment, says AAP’s Durgesh Pathak after winning

Crediting AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his win, the ruling party’s victorious candidate from Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar assembly Durgesh Pathak said Sunday he would ensure the promises made by him, including those on better water supply, are fulfilled.

“The message of today’s victory is that CM Arvind Kejriwal has taken Delhi to new heights of development. We asked for public support so that the continuity of work is maintained. People have seen how the BJP has targeted the poor by increasing prices. They also ran away from the MCD election because they knew they were going to lose,” said Durgesh Pathak outside the counting booth in Rajinder Nagar.

Durgesh Pathak, originally from Gorakhpur, studied English from Allahabad University. He then moved to Delhi in 2010 to prepare for the civil services exam. Within months, he became part of the anti-corruption movement led by Anna Hazare. When Kejriwal and his associates decided to form the AAP, Pathak was with them.

For years, he worked in the wings. In 2013, he managed the election campaign for AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who pulled off a stunning upset, defeating incumbent chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

In 2014, he was promoted to the position of Delhi co-convener. The AAP went on to win 67 out of 70 seats in the 2015 elections. Later, ahead of the 2017 assembly polls in Punjab, Pathak was made the co-in charge with Sanjay Singh. It was only in 2020 that Pathak came to the forefront and contested the Karawal Nagar seat, which he lost to the BJP.

Over the past two years, he was working on the AAP’s municipal election campaign. Once the municipal polls in Delhi were delayed because of reunification, he was made the prabhari for Himachal Pradesh, which goes to polls later in the year.

On Sunday, Pathak said, “This victory is due to the policies of Arvind Kejriwal. People have shown faith in his method of governance, and how he has improved schools and colleges. I will serve the area with commitment and ensure that all problems, including water supply, are redressed”.