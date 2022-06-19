scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 19, 2022
Rajinder Nagar bypoll: Railway minister promises to solve Narayan-Inderpuri bridge issue

The Inderpuri-Narayana bridge, where vehicle movement has been halted for around two years and only pedestrians are allowed after a recent court order, is an important issue in the Rajinder Nagar bypoll.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 19, 2022 9:51:11 am
Ashwini Vaishnaw visited the Rajinder Nagar constituency Saturday to campaign for party candidate Rajesh Bhatia. (Express)

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured that he would solve the problem being faced by the people of poll-bound Rajinder Nagar related to the use of the Narayana-Indrapuri overbridge, said the BJP in a statement.

Vaishnaw visited the Rajinder Nagar constituency Saturday to campaign for party candidate Rajesh Bhatia.

The Inderpuri-Narayana bridge, where vehicle movement has been halted for around two years and only pedestrians are allowed after a recent court order, is an important issue in the Rajinder Nagar bypoll. Now, both the AAP and the BJP are claiming to get it opened for the people if they win the Rajinder Nagar bypoll.

“There are two sections-one that says that the route should be open for vehicles other says that it is the foot-over bridge for walking purposes only,” said Sonia Sinha, BJP leader and a resident of the area.

Vaishnaw visited the Rajender Nagar area to understand the problem being faced by the local people due to the ban on the use of the overbridge connecting Narayana to the cremation ground and thereafter and assured of redressal of their grievances, said BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

The seat fell vacant after area MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated by the AAP to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Chadha had won by a margin of 20,000 votes against BJP’s R P Singh in the 2020 Delhi assembly polls.

For the high-stakes bypoll, the AAP has fielded MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak as its candidate while the BJP announced former councillor, Rajesh Bhatia, as its pick. The Congress has fielded its former councillor, Prem Lata.

The bypoll for the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency will take place on June 23, and the counting of votes will be done on June 26.

