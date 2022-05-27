Rajinder Nagar bypoll: BJP to focus on outreach, AAP on public support

A day after it was announced that the Rajinder Nagar bypoll will be held on June 23, the area has become the epicentre of Delhi’s politics. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who is now a Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

For the BJP, the Vidhan Sabha constituency will be the focus of its outreach programme from June 1-14 that will seek feedback on the party’s eight years of governance at the Centre. The AAP also plans to hold outreach initiatives and hopes public support will propel it to victory. The Delhi Congress, meanwhile, plans to take on both the BJP and AAP on the bulldozer issue.

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said the focus of the outreach programme will be on water scarcity in the area, and the success of the Centre’s schemes.

He said the interactions between PM Narendra Modi and farmers on May 31 in Himachal Pradesh, during which money to farmers in the country will be transferred under the Centre’s scheme, will be telecast to residents. “In Delhi, we will place LED screens in Todapur and Naraina so people can watch the event,” he said.

Co- in-charge of the constituency and former mayor Jai Prakash said the BJP will raise the issue of water scarcity in the area and how Chadha left the position.

Explained The area, its residents Developed by the government to rehabilitate Punjabi refugees from Pakistan after the Partition, Rajinder Nagar is dominated by Punjabis who constitute around 35% of the population. Named after India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad, the area has three dominant villages — Dasgarha, Todapur, and Naraina. New Rajendra Nagar and Old Rajendra Nagar are among the urban areas with a predominantly Punjabi population while the village areas have a mixed demography comprising Jats, Yadavs and Rajputs. Purvanchalis are also in large numbers in the area.

AAP in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the message is simple: “CM Arvind Kejriwal has taken Delhi to new heights of development, and our hope rests on public support. People have seen how the BJP has targeted the poor using bulldozers, and they do not want such a model in Rajinder Nagar. The BJP is making false allegations about water scarcity.”

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary said the area has had water and sewer problems since the time when Chadha was the vice-chairman of the DJB, but they could not solve these problems. He added that the party will raise this issue along with how the AAP has been siding with the BJP in its demolition drive.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, Chadha won the seat by a margin of 20,000 votes against BJP’s R P Singh. The Congress had fielded student leader Rocky Tuseed.