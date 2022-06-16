Rajinder Nagar bypoll: 13 BJP leaders to hit the streets today

The BJP is going all out in its campaign for the Rajinder Nagar bypolls with 13 party leaders scheduled to hold public gatherings at nine different places in a span of two hours on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha MP Dushyant Gautam, BJP state president Adesh Gupta, Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MLA Vijender Gupta, state general secretaries Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Harsh Malhotra and MLAs Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan and Anil Bajpai will be among the speakers.

The gatherings will be held in Inderpuri, Rajinder Nagar, Buddha Nagar, Naraina Industrial Area and other places in the Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency.

The seat fell vacant after area MLA Raghav Chadha was nominated by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab. Chadha had won by a margin of 20,000 votes against BJP’s R P Singh in the 2020 Delhi Assembly polls.

For the high-stakes bypoll, the AAP has fielded MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak as its candidate while the BJP picked former councillor Rajesh Bhatia. Congress has fielded former councillor Prem Lata.

The bypoll for Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency will take place on June 23, and the counting of votes will be done on June 26.