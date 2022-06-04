Rajinder Nagar bypolls: BJP fields former councillor Rajesh Bhatia

Updated: June 4, 2022 2:13:45 pm
The BJP on Saturday said that it would field former councillor Rajesh Bhatia from the Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency where bypolls are scheduled to be held on June 23. The seat was vacated after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha was elevated to the Rajya Sabha.
A former general secretary of the BJP Delhi unit, he had earlier been a councillor from Rajinder Nagar and standing committee chairperson of North MCD.
“It is a battle of outsider versus local. The AAP MLA, despite getting people’s support, deserted the constituency midway. Despite being Delhi Jal Board head, he did not resolve the water crisis,” Bhatia said, adding that solving the water crisis in the area would be his biggest priority.
The AAP has fielded MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from the constituency.
Best of Express Premium
Senior BJP leaders said that Bhatia had been demanding a ticket from the constituency for a long time. “He had done impressive work for the party in Uttarakhand polls. Also, being a Punjabi and a local added to his credentials,” a leader said.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-