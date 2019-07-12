Toggle Menu
Rajghat coal plant to be turned into solar park

In October, 2016, Delhi Power Minister Satyendar Jain had announced that a waste-to-energy plant will replace the coal-fired power plant run by the Indraprastha Power Generation Company Limited.

On Thursday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said cabinet clearance has been accorded to the decision to open a solar park in the 45-acre land of the plant, which stopped functioning in 2015 due to concerns about air pollution. (Express Photo by Oinam Anand)

Shelving its previous plan to convert it into a waste-to-energy plant, the Delhi government announced Thursday that a solar park — of 5,000 KW capacity — will come up in the spot of the defunct Rajghat thermal power plant.

On Thursday, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said cabinet clearance has been accorded to the decision to open a solar park in the 45-acre land of the plant, which stopped functioning in 2015 due to concerns about air pollution. “The cabinet approved the proposal to officially close down the Rajghat coal plant. The government decided to close down production at the plant in 2015, as it was a major source of pollution,” he said.

