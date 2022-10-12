Rajendra Pal Gautam interview: ‘Spoke to Deputy CM, told him — don’t want allegations levelled against CM Kejriwal’

In the eye of the storm ever since an event last week when thousands of people converted to Buddhism — prompting backlash from the BJP and leading to his eventual resignation as a minister in the Aam Aadmi Party government, Rajendra Pal Gautam told The Indian Express that he had done nothing wrong, and he resigned to shield Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the controversy. Excerpts from an interview:

How do you assess the BJP’s attack against you – from its state unit to a Union minister’s tweets against the Chief Minister?

BJP is doing this out of fear of losing elections in Gujarat because they have no agenda… They have not fulfilled a single promise – from black money to corruption… Modi ji is a completely failed Prime Minister… They promised acche din but poisoned people’s lives… These people are spreading hate and setting the country on fire – they are terrorists, anti-nationals, and now that they are losing Gujarat, they are looking for different agendas…

Modi government itself published writing and speeches, which include his 22 vows. They are engraved on a big stone structure in Nagpur and every year, on October 14, people celebrate Buddha Dhamma Diksha. Even their (BJP) ministers, Union ministers participate in the festival… It did not matter then but they have made it an issue/agenda now… They don’t utter a single word when our daughters are gangraped, hanged and killed, they keep mum when our people are killed for entering a temple, keeping a moustache, touching a pot… Why? Because everyone knows that they hate Babasaheb Ambedkar, Dalits, adivasis, minorities and the marginalised…

What happened in the immediate aftermath of the controversy? Did you meet leaders from your party?

From the day the programme was held till date, I have not spoken to anyone from the party… I have been busy receiving thousands of calls from across the country and the world, thousands are visiting my house every day to appreciate and congratulate me, saying you have fulfilled Babasaheb’s dream… So I will go (to meet the party leaders) only when I get free from all this.

Were any of the calls you received from the party, the CM, or Deputy CM?

The party is busy and so am I. I’m currently meeting people from my community… I talked to the Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sisodia). He asked me, ‘Why did you resign?’. I said, sir, I feel that my party is winning Gujarat and I don’t want any type of allegations to be levelled on Arvind Kejriwal ji because he does not have a role in this.

What were your thoughts in the run up to your resignation?

I thought about what I should do in such a situation… Every day, atrocities against my people take place but no one speaks about it… This time, it crossed the limit, and I thought to myself whether I should be a minister and be happy or should I fight for my community… I spent two-three hours thinking, and then I wrote everything on paper and forwarded my resignation to the CM.

Has anyone from the party asked you to stay low?

No one from the party has asked me to… I do my work with complete honesty and I am a true nationalist and a kattar Ambedkarite and Buddhist… I have not done anything wrong… For me, such seats are small. I’m a known lawyer, I have no greed. I am staunch soldier of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Samta Sainik Dal and we created Jai Bhim mission to uphold the Constitution. It is working across the country. Main koi darne wale insaano mai se thodi na hoon (I’m not one to get scared).” I am even getting support from BJP leaders – they are saying you have not done anything wrong or illegal.

Neither the AAP nor the CM has spoken on the event and your resignation so far. Do you feel they should have?

No… Main ye maanta hoon Gujarat mein elections hain… Party soch vichar kar ke kuch achcha hi soch rahi hogi… they must be thinking of how to stop the BJP in Gujarat as AAP is winning; that is why BJP is making this an issue… So I feel that whatever decision my party takes, it will be after proper thinking and discussion… Just wait for the right time… Samay sab dekh raha hai…

Ambedkar is one of the two key icons of AAP, apart from Bhagat Singh. His vows were repeated at the event you attended. Do you feel a clearer stand could have been taken by the CM himself?

I do not want to comment on this… Abhi Gujarat mein BJP ko harana zyada mahatvapurn hai (Right now it is more important to defeat the BJP in Gujarat).