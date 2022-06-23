Voters seek availability of water, good roads as Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar goes to polls

Availability of water and the poor condition of roads were issues reigning on the minds of voters who turned up to vote as Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar constituency went to polls on Thursday.

The bypoll were necessitated after former AAP MLA from the area, Raghav Chadha, was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

While AAP fielded its MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak from the constituency, he is up against former BJP councillor Rajesh Bhatia. Congress has also put forth former councillor Prem Lata.

There are over 1.64 lakh voters in the constituency. Of these, 92,221 are male, 72,473 are female and 4 are categorised as ‘third gender’. There are 1,899 voters between the ages of 18-19 who are eligible to vote for the first time in the constituency.

Voter turnout, however, was low with only around 33 per cent turning up till 3 pm.

For Sushma Jaidka, a resident of Old Rajinder Nagar, the poor condition of roads and irregular supply of water were the main issues.

Meena, another resident who came to vote with her mother-in-law, said that she has been living in the area for 40 years and good roads and regular water supply are what she wants. “In the past 15-20 days, water supply has been a major problem. Whoever wins should be able to do some good work for us, and ensure regular water supply and electricity,” she added.

Former MLA Raghav Chadha and Lok Sabha MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir were seen casting their votes on Thursday.