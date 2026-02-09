Rajasthan ticks off all green indicators on Skill Ministry’s dashboard, becomes first state to achieve benchmark

Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to achieve all green indicators on the Union Skill Ministry’s dashboard, sources in the state government said. With this, Rajasthan has emerged as one of the leading states in India in terms of implementing the Prime Minister’s SETU Scheme for PPP-based upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), they added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji treats skill as one of the most essential requirements for the youth. The PM-Setu on a PPP mode is a very apt collaboration between Centre, states and the industry, with industries responsible for the technical training, and the financial support coming from Centre and states,” Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who heads the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department in the state, told The Indian Express while on a visit to the Capital Monday. “Rajasthan has held multiple consultations with industries to have the terms and conditions of the tender appropriate for these stakeholders. We are happy that we have achieved the benchmarks set by the central skills department,” he added.