Rajasthan ticks off all green indicators on Skill Ministry’s dashboard, becomes first state to achieve benchmark

Rajasthan has become the first state in the country to achieve all green indicators on the Union Skill Ministry’s dashboard, sources in the state government said. With this, Rajasthan has emerged as one of the leading states in India in terms of implementing the Prime Minister’s SETU Scheme for PPP-based upgradation of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), they added.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji treats skill as one of the most essential requirements for the youth. The PM-Setu on a PPP mode is a very apt collaboration between Centre, states and the industry, with industries responsible for the technical training, and the financial support coming from Centre and states,” Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who heads the Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department in the state, told The Indian Express while on a visit to the Capital Monday. “Rajasthan has held multiple consultations with industries to have the terms and conditions of the tender appropriate for these stakeholders. We are happy that we have achieved the benchmarks set by the central skills department,” he added.
He was referring to the state’s approach as part of which, while preparing the Request for Proposal (RFP) under the PM-SETU Scheme, Rajasthan aligned its framework with the Government of India’s model RFP and undertook consultations with industry bodies and stakeholders before the tender was floated.
The Rajasthan framework involves a 10-year contract structure with scheme funding limited to the first five years, minimum 60% Capital Expenditure (CapEx) to ensure creation of durable infrastructure, deployment of nearly 80% of CapEx within the first three years, mandatory absorption of at least 10% of trained candidates by Anchor Industry Partners or consortiums, simplified bid evaluation with an 80:20 technical-financial scoring model, and designation of the State Programme Monitoring Unit (SPMU) as the nodal authority.
The State RFP documents under the PM-SETU Scheme were issued on the State Public Procurement Portal and published on the Directorate of Industrial Training portal on February 7. These documents have also been uploaded on the NIC eProc platform.
A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for March 4 to address the queries of potential bidders. In addition, a workshop for interested stakeholders is planned on February 16 to facilitate an understanding of the Rajasthan framework and strategic investment plan requirements.
Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers.
Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.
Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers.
He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More