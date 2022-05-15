Rajasthan minister’s son, accused of rape, absconding: Delhi Police

A team of Delhi Police officials reached Rajasthan Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mahesh Joshi’s house in Jaipur to arrest his son, Rohit Joshi, but he was found to be absconding.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against Rohit after a 23-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by him in Jaipur and Delhi last year.

“When I called him, he said he is the son of a minister and nobody can harm him… He brags about his money and power and in the end, says people won’t even know where I have disappeared to. The Bhanwari Devi case will be repeated,” the woman said in the FIR.

The woman said she registered the case in Delhi because she feared she would not get justice in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, and said that associates of the accused have been “defaming” her.

Sources said a team of 15-20 police personnel, headed by an ACP rank officer, reached Joshi’s residence in Jaipur on Sunday, but they found that the house was demolished. They later searched another house in the Civil Lines area but Rohit was absconding. His father had gone to Udaipur to attend Congress Chintan Shivir. “Police have informed his family members about the case, and asked them to inform him of his whereabouts,” police sources said.

Also Read | Sent audio clips to media in state interest, Ashok Gehlot OSD tells police

In her FIR, the woman has accused Rohit of raping her on multiple occasions between January 8, 2021, and April 17 this year. The FIR stated that the woman had a miscarriage and was abducted to force her into marrying Rohit. The charges against him include drug use, criminal intimidation, molestation, and unnatural offences.

Mahesh Joshi is considered one of the most-trusted loyalists of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Last year, Mahesh Joshi was summoned by the Delhi Police Crime Branch in the phone tapping case filed against Lokesh Sharma, OSD to Gehlot, on a complaint by Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.